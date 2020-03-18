Global  

Food Bank Of Delaware Hosts Mobile Food Pantry

Food Bank Of Delaware Hosts Mobile Food Pantry
It was the first of three events.
YES, GOOD ADVICE, WE KEEPHEARING THAT FROM EVERYONE,JOE, THANK YOU SO MUCH.FOOD BANK EVERY DELAWARE HOSEDFIRST OF THREE DRIVE-THRUMOBILE FOOD PANTRIES TODAY INWILMINGTON, THEY GAVE AWAYFOOD TO ESTIMATED 1500FAMILIES, AT THE CHASE CENTERON THE RIVERFRONT INWILMINGTON.COULD LOAD FOOD.ANOTHER DRIVE-THRU FOOD PANTRYSCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW AT11:00 A.M.

AT CROSSROADSCOMMUNITY CHURCH INGEORGETOWN.THE THIRD WILL BE HELD AT11:00 A.M.

FRIDAY, ATLEGISLATIVE HALL IN DOVER.



