Food Bank Of Delaware Hosts Mobile Food Pantry

FOOD BANK EVERY DELAWARE HOSEDFIRST OF THREE DRIVE-THRUMOBILE FOOD PANTRIES TODAY INWILMINGTON, THEY GAVE AWAYFOOD TO ESTIMATED 1500FAMILIES, AT THE CHASE CENTERON THE RIVERFRONT INWILMINGTON.COULD LOAD FOOD.ANOTHER DRIVE-THRU FOOD PANTRYSCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW AT11:00 A.M.

AT CROSSROADSCOMMUNITY CHURCH INGEORGETOWN.THE THIRD WILL BE HELD AT11:00 A.M.

FRIDAY, ATLEGISLATIVE HALL IN DOVER.