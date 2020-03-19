60s in Denver today, but snow tomorrow

Rain will switch over to snow on Thursday, which is the first day of spring.

We will see highs in the 40s on Thursday, but it will get colder throughout the day.

Thursday's storm will bring some slushy snow to the Front Range.

We could see around 3 to 6 inches of snow by early Friday morning, along with gusty northerly winds.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Denver and the Front Range for Thursday.