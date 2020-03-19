Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 60s in Denver today, but snow tomorrow

60s in Denver today, but snow tomorrow

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:31s - Published < > Embed
60s in Denver today, but snow tomorrow

60s in Denver today, but snow tomorrow

Rain will switch over to snow on Thursday, which is the first day of spring.

We will see highs in the 40s on Thursday, but it will get colder throughout the day.

Thursday's storm will bring some slushy snow to the Front Range.

We could see around 3 to 6 inches of snow by early Friday morning, along with gusty northerly winds.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Denver and the Front Range for Thursday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nice Today With Snow For The First Day Of Spring [Video]

Nice Today With Snow For The First Day Of Spring

Watch Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's Forecast

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:18Published
Wednesday 5:15 a.m. forecast [Video]

Wednesday 5:15 a.m. forecast

Temperatures will reach into the 60s today before snow moves in tomorrow.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:22Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.