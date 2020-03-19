Princess Beatrice and Fiance Cancel Wedding Reception Due to Coronavirus 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:54s - Published Princess Beatrice and Fiance Cancel Wedding Reception Due to Coronavirus Coronavirus has affected many previously planned engagements worldwide. And the British royal family is no exception. Veuer’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

