RAW: Gov. Abbott Imposes Statewide Restrictions For 2 Weeks, No Gatherings Of 10 Or More
Texas Gov.
Greg Abbott has imposed statewide restrictions on school, restaurants, bars, gyms, clubs and more in an effort to combat the continuing spread of COVID-19.
