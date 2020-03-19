Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gal Gadot > Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams & More Sing 'Imagine' Amid Coronavirus | THR News

Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams & More Sing 'Imagine' Amid Coronavirus | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams & More Sing 'Imagine' Amid Coronavirus | THR News

Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams & More Sing 'Imagine' Amid Coronavirus | THR News

During tough times, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, a host of actors, actresses and musicians took turns to sing John Lennon's hopeful 1971 anthem in a video posted to the 'Wonder Woman' star's Instagram.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bleeke_beth

Bethanne Bleeke RT @sidetolaufer: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Mark Ruffalo, Ashley Benson and lot… 21 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gal Gadot brings together a star-studded rendition of “Imagine” [Video]

Gal Gadot brings together a star-studded rendition of “Imagine”

Gal Gadot rounded up 20 celebrities to sing John Lennon’s “Imagine”

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:49Published
COVID-19 Testing Sites Open On The North Side [Video]

COVID-19 Testing Sites Open On The North Side

Cases of coronavirus are expected to surge in the coming weeks as more tests become available, but there's still a testing shortage; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:15Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.