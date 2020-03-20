PFW Golf Coach Lends a Helping Hand During Difficult Time

The third team... of course, coronavirus has not only affected postseason basketball, it has also canceled spring sports almost across the board at the college level..that means, like many of us, players and coaches currently have a lot of time on their hands..and over at purdue fort wayne, men's golf head coach billy king is putting that free time to good use..petar hood has the story..

Billy king: i just thought it'd be great to do something, and be a servant.

I've had about four or five trips, and i'm delivering one after this interview, and that makes me pretty happy."?nat sound pop- car door shuts?petar hood: "coach, tell us what we're doing today."king: "we're going to deliver some food to somebody who responded to my social media on facebook about... i offered to help with groceries if someone didn't want to leave their home.

Low and behold, a good friend of mine, nancy winling, reached out and said hey, are you serious?

I said absolutely, and here we are."

?nat sound pop- music raises?

?nat sound pop- winling answers the door?king: "how are you?

Oh, there's the cookies.

Nice."hood: "how much does this help you out during a time like this?"winling: "well it really helps me out a lot because i'm trying not to go out, because i'm old and i have asthma.

I'm not supposed to be out and around, and with my husband being gone, yeah it really helped a lot."wingling : "god bless you.

My prayers are for the people that are helping other people.

You know, the frontline people, the people that really care.

Just, god bless you."?nat sound pop- king talking about what's in the grocery bag?

Hood: "to see the smile on her face and knows how much she appreciates what you did for her today, what's that mean to you?"king: "it means the world to me.

I'm just trying to help out.

As i said earlier, follow the protocol, and if i can do some running for people that don't want to go out, don't want to go shopping, don't want to be in contact with that many people, i've got the time to do it right now.

This is what i want to do.

I want to give back.

I want to be god's servant.

That's really on my heart, and i hope people