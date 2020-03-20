Global  

Homeless Protection Plan

Homeless Shelter combat coronavirus
Shelters and assistance centers typically draw the masses together -- sports director vanessa romo joins us now live in studio with how groups in chico are protecting the homeless from catching and spreading the coronavirus.

The jesus center in chico is doing everything in its power to serve the homeless while at the same time making necessary changes to eliminate exposure to the coronavirus.

The center cut down the number of homeless allowed in at one time to follow the social distancing guidelines.

Right now --- 7 homes are at capacity.

The center is still serving food but limiting the group size to ten.

Its also asking every single person to sanitize before entering.

What happens tonight or tomorrow can change so we are just being very fluid with the changes and adjusting as we can to protect everybody.

Our concern is for all the people we serve, just as well as our community and ourselves.

The center --like many others across the county is also seeking volunteers.

Watson said due to the pandemic -- they understandably lost a lot of people.

The center said its also anticipating a decrease in food supply and companies willing to work with them due to the pandemic.

Vanessa romo action news now.

The center said they will will continue to offer two meals a day to its homeless community.

They will also have access to mail, phones and the laundry area.

