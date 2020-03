6 a.m. COVID-19 roundup CLEARED FAST.13 MINUTES FROM LEE’S SUMMITOVER TO METCALF.DONN THIS MORNING, JOHNHOPKINS UNIVERSITY IS REPORTINGMORE THAN 14,000 CASES OFCORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITEDSTATES.MORE THAN 200 PEOPLE HAVE DIED -WITH THE MAJORITY STILL FROMWASHINGTON STATE.THERE ARE 35 CASES OFCORONAVIRUS IN KANSAS.16 ARE IN JOHNSON COUNTY.9 ARE IN WYANDOTTE COUNTY.IN MISSOURI, 28 CASES HAVE BEENCONFIRMED.6 OF THOSE ARE IN KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI.AMONG MEN AND WOMEN AGING FROMTHEIR 30’S TO 60’S, BUT ALL ARERECOVERING AT HOME.KANSAS CONGRESSWOMAN SHARICEDAVIDS OF JOHNSON COUNTY SAYSHE IS IN SELF-QUARANTINE AFTERCOMING INTO CONTACT WITH ACOLLEAGUE WHO RECENTLY TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19.SHE SAYS SHE’S NOT SHOWING ANYSYMPTOMS BUT WILL STAY HOMEUNTIL MARCH 26.IN MISSOURI, ALL PUBLIC ANDCHARTER SCHOOLS ARE NOWTEMPORARILY CLOSED.GOVERNOR PARSON MADE THATANNOUNCEMENT YESTERDAY AFTERNOONIN JEFFERSON CITY.MOST DISTRICTS IN THE STATE WERESHUT DOWN ANYWAY.THERE’S NO WORD HOW LONG THISWILL LAST.WITH KANSAS SCHOOL BUILDINGSCLOSED, FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR, LOCAL DISTRICTS PLAN TO RESUMETEACHING SOON.MUCH OF THAT WILL BE ONLINE.DISTRICTS WILL DRAW-UP THEIR OWNPLANS OVER THE NEXT WEEK.THE GOAL IS TO START VIRTUALTEACHING IN KANSAS A WEEK FROMMONDAY.DURING A VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL,ONE DISTRICT LEADER SAYS THATDOES NOT MEAN TEACHERS WILL HAVESTUDENTS STARING AT A SCREEN FORHOURS.