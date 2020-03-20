Global  

Princess Beatrice's Wedding Could Have Only Two Guests

Princess Beatrice’s Wedding Could Have Only Two Guests

Princess Beatrice’s Wedding Could Have Only Two Guests

Princess Beatrice and fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will have to scale back to having only two guests at their wedding.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

Beatrice’s royal wedding likely to be limited to two guests

Princess Beatrice will only be able to have two guests at her wedding if the coronavirus crisis...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Coronavirus concerns may postpone Princess Beatrice’s wedding after two prior pushbacks: report

Coronavirus is throwing a wrench into the plans of yet another social gathering on the royal...
FOXNews.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

