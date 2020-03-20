Tom Grennan delivers groceries to elderly in London amid coronavirus pandemic The musician has been lending a hand to those living in Dalston, Shoreditch and Bethnal Green in London by getting their groceries to them and also taking their pets out for strolls, amid the global health pandemic which has forced many into self-isolation and quarantine.

Responding to BBC 6 Music's Lauren Laverne on Twitter, he said: Responding to BBC 6 Music's Lauren Laverne on Twitter, he said: