Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Parents, students grab free meals during coronavirus

Parents, students grab free meals during coronavirus

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Parents, students grab free meals during coronavirus

Parents, students grab free meals during coronavirus

Since schools have closed, hundreds of locations are offering free grab and go meals for students who need them.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Parents, students grab free meals during coronavirus

HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS AREOFFERING FREE TAK━AWAY MEALSSO NO STUDENT GOES HUNGRY.

WESTOPPED BY ONE LOCATION TODAYIN COCKEYSVILLE AND FOUND OUTTHAT STUDENTS CAN ALSO PICK UPFOOD TOMORROW TOO.

"we're alsohaving a food distribution onSaturday so folks don't gohungry during the weekend aswell.

TAK━AWAY MEALS AREAVAILABLE FROM 11 A.M.

TO 1P.M.

WEEKDAYS AND ON SATURDAY.WE HAVE A FULL LIST OFLOCATIONS ON OUR WEBSITEWMA━━NEWS DOT COM SLASHCORONAVIRUS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JEClarkRealtor

Jean Clark RT @CFBISD: Good morning... 😀 Today is going to be awesome! ❤️ Free Grab & Go Meals Today ❤️ All CFB Employees continue to be paid - Than… 8 minutes ago

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News Since schools have closed, hundreds of locations are offering free grab and go meals for students who need them. https://t.co/wzPH1IyUqO 55 minutes ago

eptierney

Elizabeth Tierney RT @RevolutionFoods: We’re working hard with @SFUnified to ensure #BayArea families have meals amid school closures. As of today, there are… 2 hours ago

RevolutionFoods

Revolution Foods We’re working hard with @SFUnified to ensure #BayArea families have meals amid school closures. As of today, there… https://t.co/wv1YwAwg16 2 hours ago

MissBloemsClass

MacKenzie Bloem RT @ghsiowa: Starting next week, @gilbert_schools is providing FREE grab-and-go meals for students AND parents. Click this link to request:… 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Students Adjust To Learning From Home During Coronavirus School Closure [Video]

Students Adjust To Learning From Home During Coronavirus School Closure

LAUSD is handing out meals from 60 sites, while parents take on the task of trying to teach their students at home. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:56Published
US drive-throughs feed students after schools close [Video]

US drive-throughs feed students after schools close

To ease the stress on parents following the closure of schools in California because of the coronavirus, drive throughs have been established so parents can pick up meals for their children in lieu of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.