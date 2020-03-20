Parents, students grab free meals during coronavirus

HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS AREOFFERING FREE TAK━AWAY MEALSSO NO STUDENT GOES HUNGRY.

WESTOPPED BY ONE LOCATION TODAYIN COCKEYSVILLE AND FOUND OUTTHAT STUDENTS CAN ALSO PICK UPFOOD TOMORROW TOO.

"we're alsohaving a food distribution onSaturday so folks don't gohungry during the weekend aswell.

TAK━AWAY MEALS AREAVAILABLE FROM 11 A.M.

TO 1P.M.

WEEKDAYS AND ON SATURDAY.WE HAVE A FULL LIST OFLOCATIONS ON OUR WEBSITEWMA━━NEWS DOT COM SLASHCORONAVIRUS.