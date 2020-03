100-year-old dairy helping with covid-19 crisis

THE DEMAND FORHOME-DELIVERY OFFOOD PRODUCTS ISGROWING AS MOREPEOPLE BECOMEHOMEBOUND DURINGTHIS HEALTHEMERGENCWHILE THE DAYS OFTHE LOCAL MILK-MANARE LONG GONE FORMOST OF US .

THATIS NOT THE CASE INNIAGARA COUNTY .

.WHERE A 100-YEAR-OLD FAMILY BUSINESSIS STEPPING UP ITSEFFORTS TO HELP.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ED REILLYHAS THE STORY.:00:10:19:37:431:331:371:421:45THERE WAS A TIME INAMERICA WHEN EVERYNEIGHBORHOOD HADA MILKMAN.FAMILIES AWOKEKNOWING THAT AFRESH SUPPLY OFDAIRY PRODUCTS WASCOMING DIRECTLY TOTHEIR DOORSTEP.SOT: ED REILLY: "BUTWITH SCHOOLSCLOSED AND MANYPEOPLE WORKINGFROM HOME,WOULDN'T IT BE NICEIF THERE WAS STILL AMILKMAN?

WELL, INNIAGARA COUNTYTHERE IS."SOT:NATS MILKBOTTLESHOOVER'S DAIRY INSANBORN ISCELEBRATING ITS100TH ANNIVERSARY.IT IS THE LAST HOME-DELIVERY DAIRYSERVICE IN WNY.DUE TO COVID-19 .

..THE PHONES ARERINGING OFF THEHOOK FROM NEWCUSTOMERS WHO AREHOMEBOUND.WHILE IT IS GREAT TOBE IN DEMAND AGAIN ..

THE DAIRY WISHES ITWAS NOT FOR THISREASON.SOT:"YOU HATE TOSEE THIS PROBLEMHATE AND YOU HOPEWE NEVER SEE ITAGAIN"EDWIN HOOVERSTARTED THE MILK-DELIVERY SERVICE IN1920.SEVERAL FAMILYMEMBERS STILLOPERATE IT.THE DAIRY HASEXPANDED BEYONDMILK BY ALSODELIVERINGPRODUCTS FROMLOCAL SOURCES ANDFARMERS INCLUDINGEGGS, BUTTER, JUICE,ICE CREAM AND MEAT.SOT:"THEY WON'THAVE TO WORRYABOUT GOING TO THESTORE OR BEING OUTOF MILK"HOOVER'S DELIVERSTO A LARGE PORTIONOF NIAGARA COUNTY.NEW CUSTOMERS ARESTILL WELCOME TOCALL AND SET UPHOME DELIVERY.SOT:"DO YOU THINKYOU WILL BE ABLE TOKEEP UP WITHDEMAND?

I THINK SO"THE DAIRY USESGLASS BOTTLES.DURING THIS TIME OFHIGH-DEMAND .

IT ISREMINDINGCUSTOMERS TOPLEASE RETURN THEEMPTIES.TO KEEP CUSTOMERSAND WORKERS SAFE ..

DELIVERIES CAN BEPLACED IN A MILK BOX,GARAGE OR OTHERCONTAINER.SOT:"IT HAS BEEN ALOT THAT WE ARETRYING .

IT ISALMOSTOVERWHELMING"WE USED FACETIMETO TALK WITH 72-YEAR-OLD BOBHOOVER AND HIS 20-YEAR-OLD GRANDSONROBBIE.SOT: IT IS LIKE AGRANDPA-GRANDSONDAY"THEY WERE OUTMAKING DELIVERIES INWILSON.SOT: "IT IS KIND OFCRAZY AND MORESTRESSFUL WITHMORE CUSTOMERSPICKING UP A LOT.WHILE THE PANDEMICMEANS EARLY HOURSAND EXTRA WORK .

.THE HOOVER FAMILY ISGLAD THEY CAN HELPPEOPLE, IN THE SAMEWAY, THEY HAVEHELPED MANYOTHERS FOR 100YEARS.SOT:"IT MAKES MEFEEL GOOD THAT WEARE STILL ABLE TO DOIT"ED REILLY 7 EWN