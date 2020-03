Governor's shut down order comes into effect now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:26s - Published Governor's shut down order comes into effect NEWS: Business owners who ignored Gov. Sisolak's initial closure order could now face penalties. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Governor's shut down order comes into effect LATEST VICTIM WAS A WOMAN INHER 60'S WHO HAD UNDERLYINGCONDITIONS.NATIONALLY...THE NUMBER OF INFECTED HASPASSED 19-THOUSAND CASES OFCOVID-19.260 PEOPLE HAVE DIED.AND NOW...THE DIRECTOR OF THE "NATIONALHEALTH INSTITUTE"E"E"S WARNINGTHERE COULD BE UP TO70-THOUSAND CASES IN THE U-S BYTHE END OF THE NEXT WEEK.A LIVE LOOK AT THE STRIP RIGHTNOW...IT'S BEEN NEARLY EMPTY...AS THE HOTELS AND CASINOSREMAIN CLOSED.THIS WEEKEND WOULD'VE BEENREALLY BUSY WITH MARCH MADNESS.BUT AS OF LAST NIGHT...ALL "NON- ESSENTIAL" BUSINESSESIN THE VALLEY SHUT THEIR DOORS.THAT'S HOW NEVEADA GOVERNORSTEVE SISOLAK IS RAMPING UPEFFORTS TO STEM THE DISEASE'SSPREAD HERE AT HOME.NOW BRINGING THE POWER OF THELEGAL SYSTEM - BEHIND HIS ORDERTO CLOSE ALL NON-ESSENTIALBUSINESSES.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS LIVE NOW - JUSTHOURS AFTER THAT ORDER TOOKEFFECT - TO EXPLAIN HOW ITWORKS.SEAN?NINA - THE GOVERNOR'S FIRSTORDER ON TUESDAY WAS LOOKED AT- AS MORE OF A REQUEST BY SOMEBUSINESSES.BUT NOW - THERE'S NO QUESTION.SHUT DOWN - OR BE PUNISHED.IN HIS ADDRESS YESTERDAY -GOVERNOR SISOLAK SAID ANYNON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESS THATREFUSES TO COMPLY WILL BEFORCED TO CLOSE.THIS INCLUDES BUSINESSES LIKETHE STRIP CLUB "LITTLEDARLINGS" HERE IN LAS VEGAS -THAT INITIALLY KEPT THEIR DOORSOPEN AND OFFERED CORONAVIRUSFREE LAP DANCES AND NUDE HANDSANITIZER WRESTLING.NOW - THEY HAVE SHUT DOWN.IN AN EMERGENCY MEETING CALLEDBY CLARK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS -REPRESENTATIVES OF THE LASVEGAS METRO POLICE DEPARTMENTSAY THEY STAND READY TO ENFORCETHE GOVERNOR'S ORDER."WE DON'T ANTICIPATE GOING TOTHAT EXTREME.WE HOPE THAT MOST BUSINESSESWILL BE RESPONSIBLE AND SHUTDOWN VOLUNTARILY."BUSINESSES OWNERS WHO AREFORCED TO CLOSE COULD LOSETHEIR BUSINESS LICENSES OR FACEA CRMINAL CHARGE OF ENDANGERINGTHE PUBLIC.COMMISSIONERS URGED PEOPLE TOREPORT ANY BUSINESS NOTFOLLOWING THE RULES -- BYCALLING THEM - CALLING THECOUNTY BUSINESS LICENSE NUMBER- - OR DIALLING 3-1-1.WE ALSO HAVE A LIST OFBUSINESSES BROKEN DOWN BYESSENTIAL - OR NON-ESSENTIAL ONOUR WEBSITE - K-T-N-V DOT COM.SEAN DELANCEY - - 13 ACTIONNEWS.WRAP//ADLIBTHERE ARE WORRIES ABOUT HOWNEVADA'S HOSPITALS WILL HANDLEAN





