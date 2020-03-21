VP Pence, Karen Pence To Be Tested For COVID-19

Global  

Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife will be tested for coronavirus later on Saturday.

The news comes after a member of his staff tested positive.

According to Reuters, the Vice President made the announcement during a daily briefing at the White House.

The White House doctor has indicated he has no reason to believe that I was exposed and no need to be tested.

