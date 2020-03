Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News

THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE CONFIRMED WITH COVID-19 ROSE TO 341 ACROSS INDIA WITH 26 NEW CASES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY REPORTED SO FAR ACCORDING TO THE INDIAN COUNCIL OF MEDICAL RESEARCH.

ALL INDIAN RAILWAY OPERATIONS WILL BE SUSPENDED TILL MARCH 31 IN WAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN INDIA.

NO PASSENGER TRAIN WILL BE ALLOWED TO OPERATE TILL MARCH 31, AND TRAINS FINISHING THEIR JOURNEYS WILL BE TERMINATED AT THE POINT.

ONLY GOODS TRAINS WILL RUN FROM MARCH 22 MIDNIGHT TILL MARCH 31 MIDNIGHT.

AMID INCREASING FEARS OF COMMUNITY SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA, AS ANNOUNCED BY PM MODI, INDIA TODAY OBSERVES JANTA CURFEW FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM TODAY.

PUNJAB CHIEF MINISTER CAPTAIN AMARINDER SINGH ON SUNDAY ORDERED A COMPLETE LOCKDOWN IN THE STATE TO CONTAIN THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS.

ONLY ESSENTIAL SERVICES WILL BE EXEMPTED FROM THE LOCKDOWN.

