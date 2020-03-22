Coronavirus: Doctors 'feel like lambs to the slaughter' now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published Coronavirus: Doctors 'feel like lambs to the slaughter' The chair of the Doctors' Association UK has called on the Government to urgently provide front-line NHS workers with more protective equipment to help in the fight against coronavirus, saying staff feel like 'lambs to the slaughter'. 0

