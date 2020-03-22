PM urges people to observe social distancing in parks

Boris Johnson has said it was “absolutely crucial” that people followed the Government's advice over coronavirus saying: "You have to stay two metres apart and you have to follow the social distancing." The prime minister went on to say that “further measures” would be taken if people did not adhere to the advice.

Report by Blairm.

