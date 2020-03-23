Astronaut Chris Hadfield Gives Self-Isolation Advice in New Video Hadfield is a former commander of the International Space Station (ISS).

In a YouTube video titled 'Astronaut's Guide to Self Isolation,' the Canadian advises how not to get stir-crazy when you are home all day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Hadfield, via video The 60-year-old says that people should make goals for themselves when social distancing.

This includes learning how to speak another language or teaching yourself to play the guitar.

Chris Hadfield, via video