Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Astronaut Chris Hadfield Gives Self-Isolation Advice in New Video

Astronaut Chris Hadfield Gives Self-Isolation Advice in New Video

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Astronaut Chris Hadfield Gives Self-Isolation Advice in New Video

Astronaut Chris Hadfield Gives Self-Isolation Advice in New Video

Astronaut Chris Hadfield Gives Self-Isolation Advice in New Video Hadfield is a former commander of the International Space Station (ISS).

In a YouTube video titled 'Astronaut's Guide to Self Isolation,' the Canadian advises how not to get stir-crazy when you are home all day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Hadfield, via video The 60-year-old says that people should make goals for themselves when social distancing.

This includes learning how to speak another language or teaching yourself to play the guitar.

Chris Hadfield, via video

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.