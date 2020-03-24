Global  

LA County Opens Up Temporary Shelters To House Homeless During Coronavirus Pandemic

LA County Opens Up Temporary Shelters To House Homeless During Coronavirus Pandemic

LA County Opens Up Temporary Shelters To House Homeless During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Yosemite Recreation Center is one of about a dozen parks in Los Angeles County that has been turned into a temporary homeless shelter in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic — but in order to stay, people have to meet certain qualifications.

