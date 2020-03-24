LA County Opens Up Temporary Shelters To House Homeless During Coronavirus Pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:02s - Published LA County Opens Up Temporary Shelters To House Homeless During Coronavirus Pandemic The Yosemite Recreation Center is one of about a dozen parks in Los Angeles County that has been turned into a temporary homeless shelter in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic — but in order to stay, people have to meet certain qualifications. 0

