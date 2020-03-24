This marks only the fourth time in the history of the modern Olympics that the Games are being postponed



Tweets about this WHS WRESTLING RT @TeamUSA: BREAKING: The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have officially been postponed and will now take place no later than sum… 9 seconds ago Coach Pierce RT @runnerspace: 2020 Olympic Games Officially Postponed #RRW 📰 https://t.co/VlW2LWfKR3 18 seconds ago SeattlePI The International Olympic Committee said the games will be held “not later than summer 2021” but they will still be… https://t.co/wUWSrCU56c 1 minute ago VeBee🇺🇸✝️ First time in history, Olympic Games postponed! The Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 . Have never before been po… https://t.co/YIkmLDhQxZ 1 minute ago Abraham Isaak Marín RT @BleacherReport: The International Olympic Committee announces the 2020 games are officially rescheduled to next summer. "The Olympic G… 2 minutes ago Bars and Tone News Tokyo Olympic Games Officially Postponed Until 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/HEK14DpcEq from… https://t.co/6nb6OxZFk5 4 minutes ago Sherry Lee RT @CanadianRunning: The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 organizers have officially announced the Games will be postponed un… 5 minutes ago Donald Blondell • IOC officially postpones 2020 Games • Will be "not later than summer 2021" • 2020 Tokyo Olympics name remains • O… https://t.co/4wQfZDE6dC 6 minutes ago