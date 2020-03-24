Shaheen Bagh 2

Raakshas3 RT @wind13j: #ShaheenBaghEmpty #DelhiPolice १. Abdul before Shaheen-Bagh empty २. Abdul after Shaheen-Bagh was empty https://t.co… 6 seconds ago

The Cult Of Vikas RT @IndianPrism: @AMISHDEVGAN @narendramodi You moron. Italy, Spain, Europe, Canada etc locked down WEEKS abo We're late because BJP govt… 10 seconds ago

SHAIK MOHAMMED ILYAS RT @labeedaliya: Shaheen Bagh is an idea that cannot be removed by the mere act of clearing the protest site. The whitewashing of protest g… 15 seconds ago

Ejaz Iqbal RT @khanumarfa: 100 days of Shaheen Bagh! The largest resistance movement of independent India led by women to save the constitution& democ… 16 seconds ago

SeekerSanatani @_sabanaqvi Shaheen Bagh only propagates the capability of ₹500/- notes. 21 seconds ago

JAGANNATH RT @ImtiazMadmood: Women at Shaheen Bagh didn't protest for education, employment, ending polygamy,halala or freedom from burqa. They prot… 23 seconds ago

rahul prasad @TheKarwaan Shaheen Bagh in is dead now... And world is Happy. 26 seconds ago