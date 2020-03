Spotting a scam during the coronavirus pandemic

LATER THIS WEEK, WE'RE HOPINGTO LEARN MORE ABOUT THEFEDERAL STIMULUS PACKAGETHAT'LL GIVE SOME RELIEF TOALL OF US DEALING WITHCOVID-19.

AND NEW TODAY: WE'REHEARING A WARNING FROM THEBETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ABOUT ANEW SCAM--- THAT A FEDERALRELIEF PROGRAM IS AT THE HEARTOF IT.SCAMMERS WILL REACH OUTVIA SOCIAL MEDIA, EMAIL, PHONEOR EVEN TEXT TO LET YOU KNOWABOUT A GRANT FOR PEOPLE INNEED OF MONEY BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS.THEY'LL ASK YOU TOVERIFY "NECESSARY" PERSONALINFORMATION TO PROCESS THEGRANT.

SOME VARIATIONS WILLTARGET SENIORS AND SAY THEGRANT IS TO HELP OFFSETMEDICAL BILLS.SCAMMERS MAYEVEN ASK YOU TO PAY A "SMALLPROCESSING FEE" TO RECEIVEYOUR GRANT.

THE BBB HAS A FEWTIPS TO HELP SPOT A SCAM.FIRST: GOVERNMENT AGENCIESáDO NOTá COMMUNICATE DIRECTLYWITH PEOPLE ON SOCIAL MEDIA,SO IF YOU'RE GETTINGAPPROACHED, IT'S NOT LEGIT.NEXT: IF YOU'RE BEING ASKED TOPAY A FEE FOR A FREEGOVERNMENT PROGRAM, THATSCAMMER IS TRYING TO GET YOURPERSONAL INFORMATION.CHECK FORLOOKALIKES.

SCAMMERS MAY HAVE"SPOOFED" A LEGITIMATEWEBSITE, AND WHEN YOU CLICK ALINK, YOU COULD HAVE YOURPERSONAL INFORMATION STOLEN.AND IF A "FRIEND" SENDS YOU ALINK, DON'T ASSUME IT'S FROMTHAT FRIEND.

