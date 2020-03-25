Food banks ramp up food supplies to prevent shortage

As many people are low on income and supplies -- food banks across our area emptying out.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live with the latest on the need.

I stopped by "living hope" compassion ministries today.

And they are still giving food to clients.

But drive-thru style.

They've even temporarily closed their office.

I checked out what operations were like today.

And i saw tables lined with boxes filled with food.

The director of "living hope" told me: he's seen a lot of clients impacted by coronavirus closures.

Right now is the best time for us to help them because there's now income coming in and im sure the pantries are getting empty.

I also stopped by the salvation army earlier today.

And they served over 30 families at their food bank.

Living hope says: it receives about 12-thousand dollars worth of food weekly.

And right now: they're working on securing grant funding... so they can up their food supply.

Live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

Living hope compassion ministries says: they serve about 600 people a month.