COVID-19 stay-at-home orders may put domestic violence and child abuse victims at risk

COVID-19 stay-at-home orders may put domestic violence and child abuse victims at risk

COVID-19 stay-at-home orders may put domestic violence and child abuse victims at risk

Ohioans are being urged to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but home is not safe for everyone.

Domestic violence and child abuse victims could now be quarantined with their abusers.

