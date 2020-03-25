Delhi CM Kejriwal urges citizens not to panic buy, shares helpline | Oneindia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:30s - Published Delhi CM Kejriwal urges citizens not to panic buy, shares helpline | Oneindia News Delhi CM urges people not to panic buy essential supplies; Social distancing observed at PM Modi's Cabinet meet; Safal to operate all outlets at full capacity; Essential supplies hit as confusion prevails over state orders; Gunmen attack Gurudwara in Kabul and more news #21daylockdown #StayHomeSaveLives 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this