Wednesday 5:15 a.m. forecast now < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:14s - Published Today will be another warm day. Winds will pick up later today. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wednesday 5:15 a.m. forecast SEND IT OUT TO LISA FOR A CHECKOF THE FORECAST.LISA.Lisa: AND BEAUTIFUL.YOU ARE STEPPING OUT THE DOOR TOTEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 30S,LOW 40S.A NICE WARM-UP.BY LUNCHTIME, 11 TO 12, UPPER50S, UNDER A MOSTLY SUNNY SKYAND SOME MID 60S FOR HIGHSTODAY.IT'S ONE VERY HAPPY EXCITEDEMOJI THERE.THUMB'S UP, EVEN BY 8:00TONIGHT, TEMPERATURES WILL DROPINTO THE LOW 50S BUT EXTREMELYMILD.AS YOU STEP OUT THE DOOR ALITTLE WARMER TODAY.ANOTHER MILD DAY.WINDS WILL PICK UP, THAT WILL BEONE OF THE BIGGEST CONCERNS ANDWE ARE EXPECTING SOME HIGHERFIRE DANGER IN SPOTS.I'LL SHOW YOU WHERE COMING UP.RIGHT NOW, IT'S 41.WINDS OUT OF THE SOUTHWEST ABOUTTEN MILES PER HOUR HERE IN TOWN.IT IS GOING TO BE WINDIER INSPOTS, ESPECIALLY IN THEMOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS.THAT'S WHERE WE HAVE SEEN GUSTS,BERTHOUD PASS, 50 TO NEAR 55MILES PER HOUR.30S AND 40S THIS MORNING,LAKEWOOD AT 43.CENTENNIAL 44.AND CASTLE ROCK RIGHT NOW, AREALLY MILD 42.SOME TEENS AND 20S FOR THEMOUNTAINS.AGAIN, BERTHOUD PASS, ONE OF THEWINDY SPOTS BUT TYPICALLY ITUSUALLY IS WHEN WE SEE THE WINDSKICK UP.FAIRLY CALM HERE IN TOWN, BUTWIND SPEEDS ABOUT 15 TO 30 MILESPER HOUR.THE FIRE DANGER, THE CONCERNACROSS THE SOUTHEASTERN CORNEROF THE STATE AND THE FIREWEATHER WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL8:00 TONIGHT.GUSTS THERE UPWARDS OF 60 MILESPER HOUR.YOU'LL SEE THAT HERE ONFUTURECAST AND AS WE SET IT INTOMOTION, CLOSE TO 60°° BY 11:00.MID 60S BETWEEN 3 AND 4:00 AND AFEW SPOTTY RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERSFOR THE NORTHERN AND CENTRALMOUNTAINS.OVERNIGHT TONIGHT INTO TOMORROW,MILD AGAIN.TOMORROW AFTERNOON, WE MAY GETAN ISOLATED STORM OR TWO ACROSSTHE NORTHEASTERN PLAINS BUTSTILL ANOTHER PRETTY MILD DAY,UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S ONTHURSDAY.THE REAL COOLDOWN WILL COME INON FRIDAY.BY FRIDAY, WE'LL SEE THE NUMBERSDROP.THAT'S WHEN THE COLD FRONT WILLROLL THROUGH, SO GO FROM LOW TOMID 60S TODAY AND TOMORROW TO40S.20°° COOLDOWN ON FRIDAY WITH THERAIN AND SNOW MIX.INTO LOOKS LIKE THE WEEKENDFAIRLY NICE.MID TO UPPER 50S SATURDAY ANDSUNDAY AND EARLY NEXT WEEK, NICEAGAIN, 60.SO AT LEAST, JAYSON, SOME NICEAND MILD WEATHER.A LOT OF PEOPLE WERE OU





You Might Like

Tweets about this