Cambodian officials use megaphone to warn residents about hygiene amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cambodian officials use megaphone to warn residents about hygiene amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cambodian officials use megaphone to warn residents about hygiene amid COVID-19 pandemic

Government officials in Sihanoukville, Cambodia use a megaphone to warn residents about the spread of the COVID-19.

Cambodian officials use megaphone to warn residents about hygiene amid COVID-19 pandemic

Government officials in Sihanoukville, Cambodia use a megaphone to warn residents about the spread of the COVID-19.

In a video filmed on Wednesday (March 25), officials were seen telling people to wear face masks, wash their hands and avoid going outside as much as possible.

The number of cases of the virus are unclear but officials said there had been 87 cases as of Monday (March 23).

However, the China-friendly administration has been criticised by human rights groups for allegedly using the pandemic to lock up opposition activists and others expressing concern about the virus and the government's response.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch said this week that 17 people have been arrested since late January for sharing information about the coronavirus in Cambodia, including four members or supporters of the dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).




