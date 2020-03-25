Dow Analyst Moves: PG

Global  

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Procter & Gamble is the #14 analyst pick.

Procter & Gamble also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #119 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Procter & Gamble is lower by about 19.8%.




