Grocery stores installing sneeze guards
Some of the largest grocery chains in the country are installing sneeze guards, including: Kroger, Albertsons and Walmart.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Grocery stores installing sneeze guards THOSE RETAILERS INCLUDE KROGER,ALBERTSONS AND WALMART.THE PLEXIGLAS SNEEZE GUARDSWILL FUNCTION AS BARRIERSBETWEEN CUSTOMERS AND CASHIERS.WALMART SAYS IT STARTED PUTTINGTHEM UP AT WALMART AND SAM'SCLUB PHARMACIES...AND PARTITIONS AT WALMARTREGISTERS WILL GO UP IN AMATTER OF WEEKS.APPLE TOLD STAFF THAT SOME OFITS RETAIL STORES





