Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Grocery stores installing sneeze guards

Grocery stores installing sneeze guards

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Grocery stores installing sneeze guards

Grocery stores installing sneeze guards

Some of the largest grocery chains in the country are installing sneeze guards, including: Kroger, Albertsons and Walmart.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Grocery stores installing sneeze guards

THOSE RETAILERS INCLUDE KROGER,ALBERTSONS AND WALMART.THE PLEXIGLAS SNEEZE GUARDSWILL FUNCTION AS BARRIERSBETWEEN CUSTOMERS AND CASHIERS.WALMART SAYS IT STARTED PUTTINGTHEM UP AT WALMART AND SAM'SCLUB PHARMACIES...AND PARTITIONS AT WALMARTREGISTERS WILL GO UP IN AMATTER OF WEEKS.APPLE TOLD STAFF THAT SOME OFITS RETAIL STORES




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.