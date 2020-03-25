Global  

Madison County teacher tests positive for coronavirus

Had contact with the teacher?

Madison county schools is saying the last known contact the teacher had with anyone in the district was on march 13th.

Endeavor elementary school and schools throughout the state closed three days later to help fight the spread of coronavirus but madison county schools said if you have been in contact with this teacher before march 13 and have no symptoms, then march 28, this saturday, would be a final date of concern.

That's because two weeks is the span medical officials says symptoms can arise after exposure but the school is encouraging anyone who came in contact with the teacher to self isolate the district is not releasing the name of the teacher who tested positive for coronavirus for privacy reasons.

But a parent who has children in the school, told me it's concerning the school did not release the name of the teacher, and that's because he doesn't know if his kids had contact with this teacher and if his children should be in isolation now.

A spokesperson for madison county schools declined an on camera interview but told me today they are following cdc and alabama department of public health guidelines.

He told me they are doing additional sanitizing work in the school reporting live in harvest, sbwaay31news.

Thanks shosh.

We asked the school district if any other teachers gave symptoms or tested positive.

The could not share that information




