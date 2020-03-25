Global  

What to do if you don't have a primary doctor, need Covid-19 test

"We just aren't able to test to test everyone that wants a test.

It really has to be prioritized for the sickest people".

Visit process-stinger-3 if you don't have a primary health care physician but are feeling ill and are concerned you may have coronavirus - what should you do?

Kimt new three's jessica bringe is finding out - she joins us live from olmsted medical center.

Jessica.xx live doc visit process-live vo-2 katie - i was on the phone just today with a man who returned recently from miami..

And has been feeling ill.

However he tells me he has no primary health care provider and hasn't been able to get in for testing despite calling the c-d-c and local health care facilities.

Doc visit process-vo-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:coronavirus testing availablity rochester, mn now - we have been told you do need to meet specific criteria to get in for testing.

Mayo clinic physicians also say if you don't have any underlying health conditions..

And have only mild symptoms... you're asked to self-quarantine.

You'll only be able to get tested if your symptoms worsen.

Kimt new three has been told the lack of testing is due to national shortages.

Doc visit process-sot-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:dr. bobbi pritt mayo clinic we just aren't able to test to test everyone that wants a test.

It really has to be prioritized for the sickest people, the people who are at risk of having severe disease and for our healthcare workers who really need to know if they're infected or not.

Doc visit process-live sot-3 again - if you don't have underlying health conditions or your symptoms aren't worsening it's unfortunate but you likely won't be able to get tested.

Instead it's extremly important you stay home and self-quarantine.

Live in rocheser- jessica bringe kimt news 3.

/ / / thank you jessica.

Mayo clinic says it hopes to expand testing to more patients with




