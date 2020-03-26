Distribution centers work around the clock to keep up with supply and demand during a pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:33s - Published Keeping up with the supply & demand during pandemic 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Distribution centers work around the clock to keep up with supply and demand during a pandemic TONIGHT 4 IN YOUR CORNER GETSEXCLUSIVE ACCESS INSIDE AFLORIDA DISTRIBUTION CENTER..THANKS FOR STAYING WITH US. I’MPATRICK NOLAN.AND I’M JANE MONREAL.FOUR IN YOUR CORNER’SINVESTIGATIVE REPORTER KATIELAGRONE SHOWS WHERE EMPLOYEESARE WORKING AROUND THE CLOCK TOTRY AND KEEP UP WITH SUPPLY ANDOVERWHELMING DEMAND.30-3648-106108-116IT’S ONE OF THE MOST VISUALIMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON EVERYDAYLIFEMEAT SHELVES BAREEVERYDAYPRODUCTS GONE3:12- we’re working around theclockAND INSIDE FLORIDA WAREHOUSECENTERS LIKE STAR DISTRIBUTIONIN PLANT CIT━1:52-never seen inventory come in andgo out so quickly.IN THE CHAIN OF SUPPLY ANDDEMANDTHEY ARE THE MIDDLEMANPROVIDING PRODUCTS TO MORE THAN300 RETAILERS AROUND THE STAT━FROM APPLIANCES ANDPHARMACEUTICALS TO FOOD2:40- when everybody came outand were buying more than theyneeded, it really took thenormal supply chain flow reallywashed it.LARRY JIMENEZ IS VICE-PRESIDENTOF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT HEREKatie- what has been the biggestsurprise?6:38- the biggest surprise ishow fast the products areturning and the manufacturersare trying to keep up.stand upstake for exampl━ olive oi━typically they’ll turn a halftruck load of these in a daynowits full truck loads and thedemand keeps comingand check out these disinfectingwipes- typically thisdistribution center keeps about1000 of these pallets on handeverydaynow they’re down toabout 254:29- many of them are facingchallenges that we’re used to bcof hurricanes.BUT WHILE KEN ARMSTRONG,PRESIDENT AND CEO OF FLORIDA’STRUCKING ASSOCIATION SAYS THESTATE’S HISTORY OF HURRICANESGIVES ITS SUPPLY CHAIN A LEG UPIN THE GAME OF CATCH UPCOVID-19 STILL PRESENTS UNKNOWNCHALLENGES FOR THE ENTIREINDUSTRY.7:19- is this a month long hit,a year long hit, so muchuncertainty and personalindividual health impac━peopleare worried about it forthemselves and their familiesAT STAR DISTRIBUTION, JIMENEZTELLS US EMPLOYEES ARE TAKINGEXTRA PRECAUTION━ WHILE WORKINGAROUND THE CLOCK TO KEEP UP WITHTHE GAME OF SUPPLY AND DEMANDTHAT DOESN’T APPEAR TO BE EASINGUP ANYTIME SOON.11:17- I really believe we’veseen the peek on the supplychain side and our customerswill be able to keep up with thedemand.tagEXPERTS TELL ME THE SPEED OFMANUFACTURING PRODUCTS TODELIVERING THEM IS NOW GETTINGFASTER WHICH MEANS YOU THECONSUMER SHOULD HOPEFULLY





