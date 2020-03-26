Global  

Pregnant woman with coronavirus fights for her life and her baby

Pregnant woman with coronavirus fights for her life and her baby

Pregnant woman with coronavirus fights for her life and her baby

She's fighting for her life — and the life of her unborn child.

Karen Mannering, a pregnant 39-year-old woman from Kent, UK, shared her emotional story after testing positive for COVID-19.

