Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > North Carolina mountain town, normally bustling with tourists, is empty amid fog and coronavirus concerns

North Carolina mountain town, normally bustling with tourists, is empty amid fog and coronavirus concerns

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
North Carolina mountain town, normally bustling with tourists, is empty amid fog and coronavirus concerns

North Carolina mountain town, normally bustling with tourists, is empty amid fog and coronavirus concerns

The normally bustling mountain town of Blowing Rock, North Carolina is virtually empty on Thursday (March 26), another deserted sight across the nation as the coronavirus pandemic continues to close do

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

North Carolina mountain town, normally bustling with tourists, is empty amid fog and coronavirus concerns

The normally bustling mountain town of Blowing Rock, North Carolina is virtually empty on Thursday (March 26), another deserted sight across the nation as the coronavirus pandemic continues to close down nearly everything.

As of noon Thursday, the United States had more coronavirus confirmed cases than anywhere else in the world.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

LivingTissue

Sally Johannessen @sfpelosi We have two cases here in my tiny mountain town. Although unrelated, they both came here to quarantine in… https://t.co/jq8igGRFQr 2 days ago

amina_leeds

🖤❤Amina❤🖤 #WriterChronicles d21. My leather & lace series takes place primarily in a small bay town on the lower coast of Nor… https://t.co/lgdkqMRvvf 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.