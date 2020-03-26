North Carolina mountain town, normally bustling with tourists, is empty amid fog and coronavirus concerns
North Carolina mountain town, normally bustling with tourists, is empty amid fog and coronavirus concerns
The normally bustling mountain town of Blowing Rock, North Carolina is virtually empty on Thursday (March 26), another deserted sight across the nation as the coronavirus pandemic continues to close do
The normally bustling mountain town of Blowing Rock, North Carolina is virtually empty on Thursday (March 26), another deserted sight across the nation as the coronavirus pandemic continues to close down nearly everything.
As of noon Thursday, the United States had more coronavirus confirmed cases than anywhere else in the world.
