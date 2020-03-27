Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government's response to the outbreak.

Francesca Lynagh reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Johnson said he had developed a temperature and a persistent cough over the last 24 hours and is now self-isolating at home.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH PRIME MINISTER, BORIS JOHNSON, SAYING: "Hi, folks, I want to bring you up to speed with something that's happening today, which is that I've developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus - that's to say a temperature and a persistent cough - and on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer (Chris Whitty), I've taken a test that has come out positive.

So, I am working from home.

I'm self isolating, and that's entirely the right thing to do, but be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus.

" He added that he will continue to lead the government’s response to the outbreak via video-conference.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

lisa_bowe

Lisa Marie Bowe RT @whrjongo55: British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/Zic2MLTGW5 3 seconds ago

iamaniff

4Chan 🔰 RT @staronline: British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for #Covid19. https://t.co/scgYUn8Q8D 6 seconds ago

AriTumijo

Ari Tumijo RT @ChannelNewsAsia: British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/zGTwDf8bWI https://t.co/GCvSmeBs6T 7 seconds ago

whatcan1choose

Regan Hook RT @AFP: #BREAKING British Health Secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for COVID-19 after PM Johnson https://t.co/58coX3D4Fp 8 seconds ago

irreaL_Laerri

irreaLaerri 😷 RT @voxdotcom: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/DdlDkvs0Pq 9 seconds ago

Pepper_NXT

ぺっぱー RT @AFP: #BREAKING British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19: official https://t.co/IuxYoG30GR 18 seconds ago

MaverickFriend

Maverick RT @listenshahid: Which is why we request: take seriously, stay indoors #BreakTheChain Unbelievable! British Prime Minister Boris Johnson t… 18 seconds ago

KathyStricker2

Jodie’s ELYSIUM RT @starsandstripes: Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus, but remains in charge of the U.K.'s response to the outbreak ht… 19 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.