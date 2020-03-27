British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Johnson said he had developed a temperature and a persistent cough over the last 24 hours and is now self-isolating at home.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH PRIME MINISTER, BORIS JOHNSON, SAYING: "Hi, folks, I want to bring you up to speed with something that's happening today, which is that I've developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus - that's to say a temperature and a persistent cough - and on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer (Chris Whitty), I've taken a test that has come out positive.

So, I am working from home.

I'm self isolating, and that's entirely the right thing to do, but be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus.

" He added that he will continue to lead the government’s response to the outbreak via video-conference.