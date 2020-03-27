Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Tom Wolf To Extend Stay-At-Home Order To Westmoreland Co.

Gov. Tom Wolf To Extend Stay-At-Home Order To Westmoreland Co.

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Tom Wolf To Extend Stay-At-Home Order To Westmoreland Co.

Gov. Tom Wolf To Extend Stay-At-Home Order To Westmoreland Co.

Gov.

Tom Wolf is expected to extend the stay-at-home order to Westmoreland County because of the coronavirus outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoachWeaver3

Andy Coach Weaver RT @FordTurnerMCall: Wolf says "every day we take a look at the counties across Pennsylvania" in terms of whether to extend the stay-at-hom… 19 hours ago

FordTurnerMCall

Ford Turner Wolf says "every day we take a look at the counties across Pennsylvania" in terms of whether to extend the stay-at-… https://t.co/HX1zUPOg76 23 hours ago

MDKendle

Mark Kendle @DailyCollegian @GovernorTomWolf Why doesn't Wolf extend the stay at home order to ALL counties. Quit this peace me… https://t.co/0JEwvBXjSG 3 days ago

wojlcba

wojlcba PA Governor Tom Wolf issued a Stay at Home order yesterday and the league will have no choice but to extend their s… https://t.co/acYEeLFwU1 3 days ago

mwrab

mwrab @BenJKest @Amara_Magick Tom Wolf. Yes but I wish he’d extend the Stay At Home to the entire State. 4 days ago

Ahab_Of_Gilead

Ahab RT @PennLive: Gov. Tom Wolf issues ‘stay at home’ order for 7 counties; school closures will extend two more weeks https://t.co/sKJgZhftpn 4 days ago

ARTteslo

Arter RT @FordTurnerMCall: Gov. Wolf calls his Phila/suburbs/Monroe/Allegheny stay-at-home order a targeted, measured one. He says it it is succe… 4 days ago

MsZarzaca

Ms. Zarzaca RT @NorristownOrg: BREAKING: Gov. Tom Wolf issues stay-at-home order for Montgomery County for two weeks, and school closures will extend f… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.