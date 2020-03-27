Global  

Wildfire breaks out on Winter Hill near Bolton, northwest England

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Fire crews are currently attending tackling a large blaze that has broken out on moorland on Winter Hill near Bolton, UK.

The filmer, Terence Belmont, captured this dramatic footage not long after the fire started on Friday (March 27).

Lancashire Fire and Rescue have estimated that flames have been seen at heights of approximately six meters.

Nearby residents are being asked to keep all windows and doors shut.

