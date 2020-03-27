Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Protective gear shortage an 'urgent threat' - WHO

Protective gear shortage an 'urgent threat' - WHO

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Protective gear shortage an 'urgent threat' - WHO

Protective gear shortage an 'urgent threat' - WHO

Coronavirus has infected more than half a million people and killed 20,000, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday as he appealed again for protective gear for medical staff working to save lives.

Emer McCarthy reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Protective gear shortage an 'urgent threat' - WHO

The World Health Organization said on Friday (March 27) Coronavirus has infected more than half a million people worldwide and killed 20,000.

Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus once again appealed for protective gear for medical staff working to save lives.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) DIRECTOR-GENERAL, TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, SAYING:"The chronic global shortage of personal protective equipment is now one of the most urgent threats to our collective ability to save lives.

The WHO has shipped almost two million items of protective gear to 74 countries that need it most and we're preparing to send a similar amount to a further 60 counties.

But much more is needed.

This problem can only be solved with international cooperation and international solidarity; when health workers are at risk, we are all at risk.

Health workers in low and middle income countries deserve the same protection as those in the wealthiest countries." Infections have been reported in 202 countries and territories.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rocky95710624

Rocky Chronic protective gear shortage an urgent threat in virus fight WHO https://t.co/M6S2EHp5rb 6 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee ‘Chronic’ Protective Gear Shortage an ‘Urgent Threat’ in Coronavirus Fight, Says WHO https://t.co/SnsF6lbvnL https://t.co/kgcgWu7q9q 15 minutes ago

TheCitizen_News

The Citizen News ‘Chronic’ global shortage of virus protective gear ‘urgent threat’: WHO https://t.co/2CgFUNtqbE 21 minutes ago

news8_plus

News8Plus ‘Chronic’ Protective Gear Shortage an ‘Urgent Threat’ in Coronavirus Fight, Says WHO https://t.co/k7PIbDW7KX https://t.co/1NFopZJuaO 1 hour ago

stevemuema

steve muema RT @dev_discourse: 'Chronic' protective gear shortage an 'urgent threat' in virus fight: WHO https://t.co/MTWdC5kgHC 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse 'Chronic' protective gear shortage an 'urgent threat' in virus fight: WHO https://t.co/MTWdC5kgHC 1 hour ago

TPPNewsOfficial

The Pakistan Post ‘Chronic’ protective gear shortage an ‘urgent threat’ in virus fight: WHO https://t.co/RIyQEO5A14 https://t.co/i1yTlmjw2u 2 hours ago

jessicahojo

Jessica Howard-Johnston RT @arman_soldin: what a moment: Pope Francis braving the pouring rain to give blessing in deserted Vatican, the Protezione Civile announci… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.