Protective gear shortage an 'urgent threat' - WHO

The World Health Organization said on Friday (March 27) Coronavirus has infected more than half a million people worldwide and killed 20,000.

Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus once again appealed for protective gear for medical staff working to save lives.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) DIRECTOR-GENERAL, TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, SAYING:"The chronic global shortage of personal protective equipment is now one of the most urgent threats to our collective ability to save lives.

The WHO has shipped almost two million items of protective gear to 74 countries that need it most and we're preparing to send a similar amount to a further 60 counties.

But much more is needed.

This problem can only be solved with international cooperation and international solidarity; when health workers are at risk, we are all at risk.

Health workers in low and middle income countries deserve the same protection as those in the wealthiest countries." Infections have been reported in 202 countries and territories.