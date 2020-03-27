Cherry Blossom Festival organizers offer virtual experience

Housing.

Organizers put together a virtual cherry blossom experience.

41nbc's tanya modersitzki has more ... on what's offered.

:15 :57 1:19 downtown macon is usually packed and lively this time of year for the pinkest party on earth..

But with the cherry blossom festival canceled due to covid-19 risks ..

Organizers are trying to find ways to still think pink.

"unfortunately we're disappoint that we're not having a cherry blossom festival this year but we understand and we want to bring it to folks at home virtually ."

The virtual cherry blossom festival idea came from visit macon's cherry blossom bloom camera.

"people can actually watch the trees from their own home."

Visit macon president, gary wheat, thought why not take the bloom cam a step further.

The virtual festival offers something for all ages, including streaming live concerts.

"it's an opportunity to continue to perform while social distancing."

It's also an opportunity to showcase local shops and restaurants.

"we want to bring awareness and attention to our downtown businesses and keep them in the front of everyone's mind because if you're not walking around and seeing them you're not actively going into the stores we need to figure out how we can digitally promote those businesses ."

What's usually the busiest time of the year, is now the slowest ever says owner of spud dogs, scott long.

"cherry blossom is what rescues a lot of us from winter i mean we just lost all of our rescue funds."

The virtual experience is a way the community can come together ..

And celebrate as safely as possible.

" even though we're all at home and social distancing cherry blossoms are still blooming we still have a beautiful spring in macon " c1 3 b13 in macon at the pinkest virtual party ..

Tanya modersitzki 41nbc news.

Begining tonight ... there will be concerts starting at