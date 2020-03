Advertising business as un-usual

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS -- IN THESIGNS YOU SEE -- AS YOU DRIVEDOWN THE ROAD.

AS KGUN9 ONYOUR SIDE'S CRAIG SMITHREPORTS -- SIGN-MAKINGBUSINESSES -- HAD TO RUSH TOHELP RESTAURANTS TELLCUSTOMERS -- THEY'RE NOT(COMPLETELY CLOSED.

:00-:16:16-:42 :42-1:00 1:00-1:4718:20 CRAIG: CORONAVIRUS ANDALL THE PRECAUTIONS HAVE TURNEDYOUR WORLD UPSIDE DOWN AND THEBUSINESS WORLD UPSIDE DOWNTOO.

NOW IF YOURE A BUSINESSAND YOURE STILL TRYING TOOPERATE, BUT THE WAY YOUOPERATE HAS CHANGED, YOU NEEDTO LET YOUR CUSTOMERS KNOW;AND FOR THAT, YOU PROBABLYNEED A SIGN./ 18:35 RUN :15WITH THE VIRUS SPREADING FAST,ORDERS THAT FORCED HUNDREDS OFRESTAURANTS TO GO DRIVE-THROUGH, TAKE OUT OR DELIVERYONLY HAPPENED FAST TOO.

SOMEPLACES PROUDLY IMPROVISEDTHEIR MESSAGES TO THEIRCUSTOMERS.

BUT A LOT OFBUSINESSES MANAGED TO MESSAGETHEIR PATRONS WITH SLICK,PROFESSIONALLY PRINTEDBANNERS--- AND DO IT QUICKLY.BYRON PATTON AT FAST SIGNS ONSPEEDWAY REMEMBERS WHENRESTAURANTS LEARNED THEYDHAVE TO SHUT DOWN ALL THEIRSIT-DOWN SERVICE.

RUNS:18 THEVIRUS RESPONSE LED TO OTHERSIGNS.

THE COMMUNITY FOOD BANKWANTED SIGNS WARNING PEOPLE TOKEEP THEIR DISTANCE AND KEEPTHE VIRUS DOWN.

BYRON PATTONSAYS THE URGENT NEED FOR SIGNSRELATED TO CORONAVIRUS HAS NOTREALLY REPLACED THE INCOMETHAT STOPPED WHEN BUSINESSESPUT THEIR PLANS ON HOLD BUTTHERE ARE CUSTOMERS LOOKINGTOWARDS SIGNS THAT POINT TOBETTER TIMES AHEAD.

.11:09WE'VE GOT PROJECTS IN THEPIPELINE, SO TO SPEAK, THATARE FOR BUSINESSES THAT YOUKNOW EXTERIOR SIGNS, WHEN THEYOPEN THEIR DOORS.

AND SO THOSETHINGS ARE MOVING FORWARD,THERE ARE YOU KNOW PEOPLE WHOSEE THAT AS CHALLENGING ASTHIS IS WE ARE GOING TO GETTHROUGH THIS./ 11:27 :18 ANDHES LOOKING FORWARD TO THEDAY RESTAURANTS ORDER SIGNSTHAT SAY COME IN AND SIT DOWNFOR DINNER.

