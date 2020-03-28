Global  

Former Senator Tom Coburn Dies At 72

Former Senator Tom Coburn Dies At 72
Tom Coburn has died at the age of 72.
PeterASamuelson

Peter Samuelson RT @Mike_Pence: Senator Tom Coburn was a great conservative voice in the United States Congress and American physician whose legacy will li… 14 seconds ago

40AcresBuilt

Proud Conservative Scum RIP Mr Senator 😢😢 A good man when fiscal conservatism was still a thing https://t.co/g2glHUAQVO 25 seconds ago

VernaPolitics

Verna Smith RT @dcexaminer: Former Senator Tom Colburn, and staunch fiscal conservative, passes away at age 72 due to complications with cancer. https… 48 seconds ago

TurboKitty

TurboKitty Former Republican senator Tom Coburn dies aged 72 | Republicans | The Guardian https://t.co/NHcPvQfL4A 1 minute ago

kobrien_scribe

Kevin O'Brien RT @Avik: RIP @TomCoburn. Simply the best senator I ever worked with. Relentless work ethic and indefatigable principles. I will miss him.… 1 minute ago

pjaco

millicent95 RT @abbybroyles: My prayers go out to Dr. Coburn’s family. The senator served Oklahomans faithfully. I’m reminded of 1 Peter 4:10, “Each of… 1 minute ago

