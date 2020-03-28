Former Senator Tom Coburn Dies At 72 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:34s - Published Tom Coburn has died at the age of 72. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Peter Samuelson RT @Mike_Pence: Senator Tom Coburn was a great conservative voice in the United States Congress and American physician whose legacy will li… 14 seconds ago Proud Conservative Scum RIP Mr Senator 😢😢 A good man when fiscal conservatism was still a thing https://t.co/g2glHUAQVO 25 seconds ago Verna Smith RT @dcexaminer: Former Senator Tom Colburn, and staunch fiscal conservative, passes away at age 72 due to complications with cancer. https… 48 seconds ago TurboKitty Former Republican senator Tom Coburn dies aged 72 | Republicans | The Guardian https://t.co/NHcPvQfL4A 1 minute ago Kevin O'Brien RT @Avik: RIP @TomCoburn. Simply the best senator I ever worked with. Relentless work ethic and indefatigable principles. I will miss him.… 1 minute ago millicent95 RT @abbybroyles: My prayers go out to Dr. Coburn’s family. The senator served Oklahomans faithfully. I’m reminded of 1 Peter 4:10, “Each of… 1 minute ago