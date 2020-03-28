UK will have done well if fewer than 20,000 die - NHS director

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
The UK will have done well if it comes through the coronavirus crisis with fewer than 20,000 deaths, Stephen Powis, the national medical director of the National Health Service said on Saturday (March 28).

