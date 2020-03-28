UK will have done well if fewer than 20,000 die - NHS director

Martin in Yorkshire #StayHomeSaveLives @Kunarian @ComradeMarx1 @afneil Im pretty sure i heard Prof Powis say today that we'd have done well to keep to bel… https://t.co/f0hyEVURFb 2 seconds ago

Angela Vollin RT @nowthisnews: ‘If we can keep deaths below 20,000, we will have done very well in this epidemic' — NHS Director Stephen Powis spoke afte… 30 seconds ago

Krishna Sourav RT @Babu_Bhaiyaa: 25 Crores don't come easy.. especially if you are from humble background & have to start from scratch. Well done @AkshayK… 33 seconds ago

Stevie #ABZ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎥📱📺 (Media Guy) RT @matthaig1: 20,000 deaths and we will have ‘done well’. China - a country of 1.4 BILLION people - are three months in and haven’t reach… 45 seconds ago

David Hazony RT @MTVEnglishNews: UK will have done well if fewer than 20,000 die, NHS medical director says https://t.co/67s0yePPyq 47 seconds ago

Saiguhan Okay, so this is how we have to save money. Initially, as soon as we get our salary, we have to park some money as… https://t.co/pKn2ujZPFH 2 minutes ago

Pray for our Nation 🙏🏽 @DlRotroff Rush, Hannity, Fox Propagandist Have done Americans a grave disservice yet the plague doesn't care. plag… https://t.co/MRaqJ1w0wY 2 minutes ago