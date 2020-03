7 a.m. covid-19 block again ASKED TO CALL OVERLAND PARKPOLICE.CORONAVIRUS CASES ARE STILL ONTHE RISE ACROSS THE U.S.HERE’S A SNAPSHOT LOCALLY, FROMTHE PAST WEEK.THE STATE OF MISSOURI NOW HAS838 CONFIRMED CASES.KANSAS IS REPORTING 261 CASES.THIS WEEKEND, WE ALSO LEARNEDTHAT A SECOND PERSON IN JOHNSONCOUNTY KANSAS HAS DIED OF THEVIRUS.KANSAS GOVERNOR LAURA KELLY HASISSUED A STAY AT HOME ORDER TOSLOW THE SPREAD OF THECORONAVIRUS.MOST KANSANS ARE ALREADY UNDERSIMILAR ORDERS MADE BY COUNTIESLIKE JOHNSON AND WYANDOTTE.STARTING TOMORROW, ALL RESIDENTSMUST STAY AT HOME, HOWEVER THEREARE EXCEPTIONS.YOU CAN LEAVE YOU’RE HOME IFYOU’RE, GOING TO WORK TO PERFORMAN ESSENTIAL FUNCTION.GOING OUT TO GET FOOD, MEDICINEAND OTHER HOUSEHOLD NECESSITIES.OR IF YOU ARE CARING FORCHILDREN, FAMILY MEMBERS,VULNERABLE PEOPLE OR PETS.OF IF YOU ARE RECEIVING MEDICALCARE YOURSELF.THE ORDER WILL LAST UNTIL APRIL19.GOVERNOR KELLY SAYS YOU CANSTILL LEAVE YOUR HOME, YOU CANGO OUTSIDE, ADDING CURRENT STEPSARE NOT ENOUGH TO SLOW THEVIRUS.