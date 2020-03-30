Indian residents queue to buy meat from butcher despite country's lockdown

Global  

Indians lined up in long queues in many cities to buy meat defying the country's COVID-19 lockdown.

Indians lined up in long queues in many cities to buy meat defying the country's COVID-19 lockdown.

Videos from Hassan in South India show people forming queues before a popular butcher on March 26 despite many cases of the virus breaking out in the region.

While a few customers kept a distance from each other, many stood in close groups.

Local residents said it was a custom to eat meat after Ugadi, a local New Year festival which was celebrated on March 25.




