Cubs Player Pitches In During COVID-19 Pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:43s - Published Cubs Player Pitches In During COVID-19 Pandemic Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs is helping to feed doctors, nurses and others on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis by providing meals to hospitals. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this