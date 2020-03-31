Agony Movie - Asia Argento 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:33s - Published Agony Movie - Asia Argento Plot Synopsis: Called unexpectedly to Tuscany to execute her estranged mother’s will and majestic estate, a discontented New York family woman must decipher visions of her forgotten childhood and confront a spectral “Lady in Red,” whose dark secret unlocks a terrifying destiny. Starring Asia Argento, Franco Nero, and Rade Serbedzija. Directed by: Michele Civetta Starring : Asia Argento, Franco Nero, Rade Serbedzija, Ninetto Davoli, Jonathan Caouette, Monica Gueritorre Release date: 4/3/20 (Gravitas Ventures) 0

