Agony Movie - Asia Argento

Plot Synopsis: Called unexpectedly to Tuscany to execute her estranged mother’s will and majestic estate, a discontented New York family woman must decipher visions of her forgotten childhood and confront a spectral “Lady in Red,” whose dark secret unlocks a terrifying destiny.

Starring Asia Argento, Franco Nero, and Rade Serbedzija.

Directed by: Michele Civetta Starring : Asia Argento, Franco Nero, Rade Serbedzija, Ninetto Davoli, Jonathan Caouette, Monica Gueritorre Release date: 4/3/20 (Gravitas Ventures)

