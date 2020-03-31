Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Santa Cruz police arrest 5 for looting during stay at home order

Santa Cruz police arrest 5 for looting during stay at home order

Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Santa Cruz police arrest 5 for looting during stay at home order

Santa Cruz police arrest 5 for looting during stay at home order

Police are now stepping up patrols in business areas to ensure merchants don't become victims during the pandemic

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Quara2Sexy

♓️Quara ™🎀💋 RT @szendehnam: “We will find you, we will arrest you, we will prosecute you.” A serious warning from Santa Cruz’s police chief. He says o… 3 hours ago

szendehnam

Sara Zendehnam “We will find you, we will arrest you, we will prosecute you.” A serious warning from Santa Cruz’s police chief. H… https://t.co/ylq2Ewt6ZO 13 hours ago

KION546

KION News 5 46 ATTEMPTED ROBBERY ARREST: Police said the victim was getting money from an ATM on Church Street when he was approac… https://t.co/TZhRgSvE6B 4 days ago

CPOA_VIII

CPOA Region VIII RT @SantaCruzPolice: Caught & Arrested in #SantaCruz for breaking into one of our businesses while the rest of society locks down. Santa Cr… 5 days ago

KSBWPhil

Phillip Gomez RT @ChiefAndyMills: If you take advantage of SANTA CRUZ by breaking into our business while the rest of society locks down, @SantaCruzPolic… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.