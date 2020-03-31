Elton John's online special raises $8 million for charity 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:33s - Published Elton John's online special raises $8 million for charity Elton John’s Living Room Concert for America has raised over $8 million dollars supporting charities Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this