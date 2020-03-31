Coronavirus: Police Dye Picturesque Lagoon To Make It Less Enticing For Visitors now < > Embed Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:38s - Published Coronavirus: Police Dye Picturesque Lagoon To Make It Less Enticing For Visitors Authorities in the UK say they dyed a picturesque lagoon to make it less enticing for visitors. 0

