Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan DONATE To Pm Cares Fund 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 01:03s - Published Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan DONATE To Pm Cares Fund Bollywood girls Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif , Alia Bhatt donate huge amount to PM Cares Fund. Watch Video! 0

Tweets about this Sanamraut16 RT @firstpost: #CoronavirusOutbreak | @aliaa08 and #KatrinaKaif on Tuesday took to Instagram to reveal they have pledged donations to PM-Ca… 21 hours ago Firstpost #CoronavirusOutbreak | @aliaa08 and #KatrinaKaif on Tuesday took to Instagram to reveal they have pledged donations… https://t.co/iSuIem5Xu2 22 hours ago eBioPic.com Irrfan Khan Film Angrezi Medium Song Kudi Nu Nachne De | Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor |… https://t.co/kslhvSwtFI 2 days ago Alia Bhatt FC Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif attend Aarti Bhatt's Holi bash. See pics - India Today… https://t.co/4bUP20DLap 3 days ago BollywoodLife Tell us whom among them showers maximum love on her fans on social media? VOTE NOW and stand a chance to WIN prize… https://t.co/bKoNeOrPCD 3 days ago Alia Bhatt FC Alia Bhatt Vs Katrina Kaif: Which BEAUTY Do you Like? - IWMBuzz https://t.co/hwQmsJVAO3 @aliaa08 https://t.co/2qkniKs0RO 3 days ago IWMBuzz @aliaa08: vs @katrinakaif_4 Which BEAUTY Do you Like? #AliaBhatt #KatrinaKaif https://t.co/ACggMnc1MH 3 days ago Kamal RT @bollywood_life: They are rule breakers and trend setters but who is the Queen among them all? VOTE NOW and stand a chance to WIN prize… 4 days ago